Tunisia: Overview of Mixed Movement Profiling (Arrivals by land/air and rescue at sea) - 30 August 2019
Tunisia is primarily a transit country for most migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers. This population arrives by air, land and sea, through regular and irregular channels, often with the aim of moving onward to Europe.
Individuals rescued at sea, intercepted, or arrested on the grounds of irregular stay or attempted irregular departure, are often referred to humanitarian actors by the authorities, and are then profiled, to obtain individuals’ demographic data and to identify protection issues and specific needs.