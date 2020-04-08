Tunisia — Migrants Presence Monitoring COVID-19 Rapid Needs Assessment

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM Tunisia’s Migrant Presence Monitoring (MPM) data collection unit implemented a rapid needs assessment, conducted via telephone interviews, with 66 Key Informants (KIs) in the cities of Grand Tunis, Sfax and Zarzis. The questionnaire administered examined the impact of COVID-19 on the situation of migrants and their coping mechanisms, the types of assistance currently provided by other agencies in neighbourhoods with high presence of migrants, as well as the number of migrants in need of direct assistance in the three cities. The interviews indicate that at least 3,799 migrants are in urgent need of assistance. This is being exacerbated by the rampant unemployment in informal sectors triggered by the pandemic. Migrant women who work as house help and live with Tunisian families are reportedly still employed, although many are not allowed to return home on weekends due to the mobility restrictions in place in the country. KIs informed that the number of migrants in need of assistance is increasing daily.