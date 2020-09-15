Tunisia
Tunisia - Floods (FloodList, Meteo Tunisia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 September 2020)
- As of 5 Septembr, floods caused by heavy rain were reported across Tunisia, leading to casualties and damage. At least 6 people have died.
- Flooding and related fatalities were reported in the governorates of Monastir, Jendouba, Mahdia, Sidi Bouzid, and Tunis, according to the country's Civil Protection Agency.
- Floods struck several districts of the capital city of Tunis on 10 September. Some areas were under 1 metre of water, leaving roads impassable and buildings damaged.
- The National Institute of Meteorology - Tunisia issued warnings for further heavy rain in the coming days.