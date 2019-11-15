Tunisia – Flash Floods (Institut National de la Météorologie, NOAA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 November 2019)

Severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge continue to affect north-west Tunisia (close to the Algerian border) triggering flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report 1 death on 12 November in Fernana Town (Jendouba Governorate). Several classes were suspended across a number of northern governorates.

Over the next 72 hours, moderate rain is forecast over north-west areas of the country.