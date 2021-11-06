Tunisia: Flash Floods - Final Report DREF n° MDRTN009

Description of the disaster

Heavy rainfall began around 12 September 2020 when Monastir, capital of the Monastir Governorate, and many other towns around recorded 47.8 mm of rain in 24 hours, while Sidi Bouzid and many other surrounding towns of this governorate recorded 58 mm. During the same period, Mahdia and all belonging localities recorded more than 40 mm of rain in 24 hours during 3 separate days. Kairouan recorded 89 mm of rain. Kef governorate registered similar amounts of rain, especially in Sers locality.

Flooding and related fatalities were reported in the governorates of Monastir, Sousse, Mahdia, Sfax, and Tunis, according to the country’s Civil Protection Agency. Floods struck several districts of the capital, Tunis. Some areas were under 1 meter of water, leaving roads impassable and buildings damaged. Orthopaedic hospital in the governorate of Manouba was flooded; water reaching archives and hospitalization rooms. Consequently, floodwater surged through many different districts damaging infrastructure, houses, properties, and livelihoods of the community members. During that period, media reports said at least 6 people died in floods after days of torrential rainfall in Tunisia, hundreds were rescued, and thousands of homes were damaged. More than 40,000 people were affected by the floods. Some of them fled their homes seeking shelter in neighbouring high-ground houses and communities, while others chose to stay in their damaged houses moving to rooftops rather than risking crossing flooded areas to reach evacuation points. Water supply through pipelines was limited, and the water available in some areas has been contaminated. Electricity has been cut off in certain districts to avoid risk to people and electrical damage.

The affected communities have recovered from the disaster, rebuilt their houses for those who have lost theirs, and the electricity and water supply have been restored.