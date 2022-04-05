Tunisia: Flash Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRTN011

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On Saturday 19 March and following recent climatic fluctuations, torrential rain hit the northwest of Tunisia. According to Tunisia’s National Institute of Meteorology, the centre of the country and central-west regions including Siliana, Kairouan, Gafsa, Sidi Bouzid, Jendouba, Beja, El Kef, and Kasserine, recorded 60 mm and 80 mm of rain over four days, to locally reach an accumulative level 120 mm of rain. The country’s Civil Protection announced the death of an elderly woman in the governorate of Siliana and a second person is missing in the governorate of Kairouan. TRC teams reported three destroyed houses in Kairouan and two in Siliana as an impact of the heavy rain.

Consequently, floodwater surged through many different districts, damaging infrastructure, houses, properties, and livelihoods in the affected areas. Moreover, crops and fruit trees were damaged by the heavy rain, and electricity has been cut off in some districts.

Based on the TRC rapid assessments conducted in coordination with the local authorities, more than 4,000 people have been affected by the floods. Some of them fled their homes seeking shelter in neighbouring high-ground houses and villages, while others opted to stay in their damaged houses and move to rooftops rather than risk crossing flooded areas to reach evacuation points. Water supply through pipelines is limited, and some of the water available in some areas is contaminated.