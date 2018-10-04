Tunisia: Flash Floods - Emergency Plan of Action DREF n° MDRTN008

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On Saturday 22 September, torrential rain hit north-eastern Tunisia’s Cap Bon Peninsula causing water levels to rise 1.7 meters. The storm dumped approximately 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) of rain on Nabeul and up to 225 millimeters in the city of Beni Khaled, in the peninsula’s center, according to Tunisia’s National Institute of Meteorology. This was the heaviest rainfall since the institute began keeping records in 1995. A warning on the storms was issued on September 21st.

Floodwater surged through villages resulting in the loss of 6 lives, damaging infrastructure, houses, properties, and livelihoods of the community members.

More than 6,000 families have been affected by the floods. Some of them fled their homes seeking shelter in neighboring high-ground houses and villages, while other chose to stayin their damaged houses moving to rooftops rather than risking crossing flooded areas to reach evacuation points. Water supply through pipelines is limited, and the water available in some areas is contaminated. Electricity has been cut off in certain districts to avoid risk to people and electrical damage.

Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society.