04 Oct 2018

Tunisia: Flash Floods - Emergency Plan of Action DREF n° MDRTN008

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 04 Oct 2018
A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On Saturday 22 September, torrential rain hit north-eastern Tunisia’s Cap Bon Peninsula causing water levels to rise 1.7 meters. The storm dumped approximately 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) of rain on Nabeul and up to 225 millimeters in the city of Beni Khaled, in the peninsula’s center, according to Tunisia’s National Institute of Meteorology. This was the heaviest rainfall since the institute began keeping records in 1995. A warning on the storms was issued on September 21st.

Floodwater surged through villages resulting in the loss of 6 lives, damaging infrastructure, houses, properties, and livelihoods of the community members.

More than 6,000 families have been affected by the floods. Some of them fled their homes seeking shelter in neighboring high-ground houses and villages, while other chose to stayin their damaged houses moving to rooftops rather than risking crossing flooded areas to reach evacuation points. Water supply through pipelines is limited, and the water available in some areas is contaminated. Electricity has been cut off in certain districts to avoid risk to people and electrical damage.

Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society.

  • On Sunday 23 September, the Tunisian Red Crescent deployed National Disaster Response Team members (NDRT), together with the Local Disaster Response Team (LDRT) to conduct rapid needs assessments, meetings, and interviews with affected communities and authorities to get more information on the situation and identify the eminent needs.

  • TRCS volunteers provided psychosocial support to the traumatised people as they witnessed the sudden inundation of water into their houses and surrounding land.

  • TRCS continues to attend regular Government led coordination meetings as appropriate and applicable.

  • Flooding overwhelmed the local response capacity. TRCS in coordination with the local authorities and several organisations have deployed its volunteers to help clean the flooded area of debris, mud, and to drain the flood waters.

  • Pre-positioned stocks have been mobilised from TRCS main warehouse and distributed to the affected families as follows

