Tunisia, Algeria - Wildfires (International Disaster Charter, JRC-GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 July 2021)
- A number of wildfires have been burning across the Sakiet Sidi Youssef Mountain range (Kef, and Jendouba Governorates), in north-western Tunisia, close to the border with north-eastern Algeria.
- According to media reports, a number of people were injured in Ain Mazer Town (Kef Governorate), at least 12 houses were damaged or destroyed, as more than 1,500 hectares of land have been burnt.
- The International Disaster Charter was activated on 28 July in response to the fires.
- According to the EU Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire risk will be mostly extreme over most of north and central Tunisia and Algeria.