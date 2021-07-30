Tunisia + 1 more

Tunisia, Algeria - Wildfires (International Disaster Charter, JRC-GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 July 2021)

  • A number of wildfires have been burning across the Sakiet Sidi Youssef Mountain range (Kef, and Jendouba Governorates), in north-western Tunisia, close to the border with north-eastern Algeria.
  • According to media reports, a number of people were injured in Ain Mazer Town (Kef Governorate), at least 12 houses were damaged or destroyed, as more than 1,500 hectares of land have been burnt.
  • The International Disaster Charter was activated on 28 July in response to the fires.
  • According to the EU Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire risk will be mostly extreme over most of north and central Tunisia and Algeria.

