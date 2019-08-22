Tunis DREF (MDRTN008): Lessons Learned Workshop Report

Lina Harbieh, Movement Wide Reporting Officer (Facilitator)

IFRC MENA Regional Office

1. Purpose of the Lessons Learned Report

Throughout each project life cycle, lessons are learned and opportunities for improvement are discovered. As part of a continuous improvement process, documenting lessons learned helps project teams discover the root causes of problems and bottlenecks that occurred and mitigate their occurance in later project stages or in future projects. Data for this report was gathered during the Lessons Learned Workshop held in Hammamet, Tunisia on 23-24 February 2019.

The objective of this report is to gather all relevant information for better planning for future projects or similar events, improving implementation of new projects, and preventing or minimizing risks for future similar projects.

Ultimately, the goals of the lessons learned report are:

✓ List successes to document what went right;

✓ Document what can be improved upon;

✓ Streamline processes based on this information;

✓ Avoiding making the same erroneous actions;

✓ Improving on current delivery standards by adopting proven good practice;

✓ Contributing to organisational growth and maturity by effecting long term improvements in the way an organisation embeds and shares Project Management best practice;

✓ Communicate this information to project management and appropriate stakeholders.

2. Introduction

More than 6,000 families have been affected by the floods that hit Nabeul province in Tunisia on September 22, 2018. Some of them fled their homes seeking shelter in neighbouring high-ground houses and villages, while other chose to stay in their damaged houses, moving to rooftops rather than risking crossing flooded areas to reach evacuation points. Consequently, a DREF has been launched to cover the immediate needs of the most affected families (2,000 HH). The DREF operations were implemented between 03 October 2018 – 28 February 2019.

Throughout the DREF operation, TRCS staff and volunteers have faced many challenges leading to many unfortunate results and delay in response. As such, following to the extension of the DREF, and for better preparedness and response for future similar events, a Lessons Learned Workshop has been conducted on 23-24 February 2019 with the presence and participation of volunteers from different levels: branches, provincal, and headquarters.