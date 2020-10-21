TİKA Provides an Ambulance to Tunisia to Support Its Fight against COVID19

TİKA provided a fully-equipped emergency ambulance to the Ministry of Health of Tunisia to support the Tunisian government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The ambulance brought from Turkey by TİKA was delivered to the officials of the Ministry of Health of Tunisia at the port of La Goulette in Tunis on October 06, 2020.

In April, as part of the fight against COVID-19, TİKA had donated a medical imaging system to Abderrahmen Mami Heart and Chest Diseases Hospital, the largest pandemic hospital in the capital, Tunis, and provided various equipment to Wassila Bourguiba Maternity Hospital, also located in the capital.