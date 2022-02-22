MRG and partners concerned about the situation of refugees, migrants and asylum seekers in Tunisia [EN/AR]

The following statement was co-signed by a coalition of organizations working in or on Tunisia, including MRG, on 18 February 2022.

We, the undersigned organizations, are concerned with the deterioration of the situation of refugees, migrants and asylum seekers in the last period in Tunisia.

Since last week, a group of refugees and asylum seekers have been holding a sit-in in front of the UNHCR in Zarzis demanding to be resettled in safer countries and to protest against the lack of support from the UNHCR and its local partners especially after the big delays in providing financial assistance, closing offices in certain regions and shutting down shelters where they lived.

Many migrants are also facing arbitrary arrests and verbal and physical violence. These arrests have also been affecting students and people with legal residence permits. Most of these arrests are based on racial profiling and skin colour.

Provocative social media campaigns contributed to feeding the general racist behaviours in society and the rise in the numbers of attacks and violence against migrants, refugees and asylum seekers. Many of them also experienced hate crimes and were chased from their workplaces and homes. This situation made it more complicated especially for the most vulnerable ones like Queer people, women, unaccompanied minors, and disabled people.

Based on what we described above, we demand that:

The UNHCR and its local partners respect their commitments and provide the needed protection for refugees and asylum seekers. We also demand to speed the processes of status determination and resettlement.

We ask the Tunisian state to:

Update migration and residency laws to find longer term solutions and not accept the European border policies agreements.

Guarantee the right for education and protect children especially the unaccompanied ones.

Provide safety for refugees, migrants and asylum seekers and punish racist behaviours and hate campaigns based on the law 50 against all forms of racial discrimination of 2018.

Create a national asylum law that can provide protection for asylum seekers and makes it possible for them to be regularized and have access to work in an environment that prevents abuse.

We also call on civil society to stand in solidarity with these communities, to educate about the dangers of such hate campaigns against migrants and to provide the victims with the legal, psychological, and social support they need.

Signatories