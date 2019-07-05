05 Jul 2019

IOM Assists Survivors of Shipwreck Tragedy Off Tunisia’s Coast

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 05 Jul 2019 View Original
© IOM Tunisia
A migrant rescued from a previous shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia in August 2018.
© IOM Tunisia

Zarzis, Tunisia – More than 80 migrants, among them women and children are believed to have drowned when a vessel capsized off Tunisia’s Mediterranean coast this week.

On Thursday (04/07) the International Organization for Migration (IOM) assisted four male survivors who said they sailed from Zwara, Libya, early Monday. One of the men, a 29-year-old national from Côte d'Ivoire suffering from hypothermia died in hospital Thursday morning.

The survivors told IOM staff that the inflatable boat carrying 86 people including four women and two children, left Zwara around 6:00am on 1 July. A few hours later the boat began to leak and capsized during the confusion and frantic movements of the dozens of people on board.

After 40 hours in the water, the men were spotted by fishermen who alerted the Tunisian Coast Guard, who brought them to Zarzis.

This is not the first such tragedy this year. On 10 and 11 May rescues were carried out on two overloaded crafts. On one boat, 59 people went missing while 16 were rescued. On the second craft, 69 were rescued. Both reportedly left Zwara, Libya, at the same time.

So far this year, 426 have drowned attempting to cross the central Mediterranean route, while some 3,750 have been returned to systematic and arbitrary detention—where they remain at risk as clashes continue to rage in Libya’s capital, Tripoli.

IOM was able to meet with two of the three rescued at sea. The third, is in stable condition in intensive care and cannot be interviewed. IOM Tunisia Chief of Mission Lorena Lando said of the remaining survivors of this week’s tragedy, two are hospitalized and one is in a shelter run by the Tunisian Red Crescent (TRC).

Lando said IOM remains in contact with all the survivors, who are believed to be Malian citizens, adding they appeared to be in a state of shock and are traumatized. IOM provided them with basic needs and psychological support, in partnership with TRC.

IOM has learned that of the 82 still missing, four are women, one of them pregnant. Two others were traveling with at least one child each. Unaccompanied children also were on board. The survivors said they knew of one Egyptian, one Gambian as well as several others from Mali, Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea aboard the vessel.

For more information, please contact:
Lorena Lando, IOM Tunisia, Tel: + 219 28542954, Email: llando@iom.int
Myriam Chabbi, IOM Tunisia, Tel: + 216 28 787 805, Email: mchabbi@iom.int

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.