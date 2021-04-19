Tunisia + 14 more
The Impact of COVID-19 on Refugee and Migrant Women in Tunisia
Attachments
A 2020 report by UN Women suggests that the health and socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated women migrants’ existing vulnerabilities, which, according to a 2019 report by the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) include discrimination, exploitation, abuse and other forms of gender-based violence. More specifically, qualitative data presented in MMC’s July 2020 4Mi Snapshot on the economic impacts of COVID-19 noted that women on the move in Tunisia, particularly those travelling with children, were in need of increased assistance since the start of the pandemic. This snapshot seeks to further understand the impact of COVID-19 on refugee and migrant women in Tunisia.
Recommendations
- Work with municipalities to create clear and accessible processes for work permits for foreign workers, and conduct outreach and awareness-raising that targets women.
- Organize trainings with local industry and employers on labor and human rights law to help increase the stability of refugee and migrant women within the labour market.
- Deploy information campaigns targeting refugee and migrant women to inform them of the risks around labour market exploitation and of their rights and available assistance.
- Provide additional cash, mental-health and psycho-social support for women on the move in Tunisia, particularly for women travelling with children.