A 2020 report by UN Women suggests that the health and socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated women migrants’ existing vulnerabilities, which, according to a 2019 report by the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) include discrimination, exploitation, abuse and other forms of gender-based violence. More specifically, qualitative data presented in MMC’s July 2020 4Mi Snapshot on the economic impacts of COVID-19 noted that women on the move in Tunisia, particularly those travelling with children, were in need of increased assistance since the start of the pandemic. This snapshot seeks to further understand the impact of COVID-19 on refugee and migrant women in Tunisia.

Recommendations