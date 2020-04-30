GIEWS Country Brief: Tunisia 30-April-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Close‑to‑average cereal production expected in 2020

Cereal imports in 2020/21 forecast to increase

Annualized food inflation increased in March 2020 compared to month earlier

Harvesting of the 2020 winter grains will start in the second half of May. Low soil moisture in autumn delayed planting to December. While improved precipitation in December partially offset moisture deficits, lack of rains in January and February led to localized deterioration of crop conditions, particularly in the northern regions. Coinciding with the early stages of crop reproduction, timely rainfall from mid‑March into early April improved yield prospects.

The 2020 cereal production is preliminarily forecast at a near‑average level of 1.5 million tonnes, over one‑third below the 2019 bumper harvest.

For the 2020 harvest, about 556 000 hectares were planted with wheat and 518 000 hectares with barley, compared to 700 000 and 620 000 hectares, respectively, planted in 2018. The decrease is mainly due to unfavourable weather conditions at planting. Seeds and fertilizers were available across the country.

The country aims to reach a domestic production of 2.7 million tonnes of cereals per year. Policy instruments used by the Government include guaranteed farm‑gate prices (TDD 820/USD 288 per tonne of durum wheat, TDD 590/USD 207 per tonne of common wheat and TDD 530/USD 186 per tonne of barley in the 2019/20 marketing year), subsidized input and irrigation water prices as well as provision of technical assistance to irrigated wheat production. Domestic crop production varies markedly from year‑to‑year because of significant rainfall variations. The irrigated wheat area represents less than 15 percent of the total wheat planted area.

Cereal imports in 2020/21 forecast to increase

The country relies heavily on grain imports, mainly wheat, even in years with good production. Accordingly, reflecting an average domestic harvest, cereal import requirements in the 2020/21 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at about 3.8 million tonnes, about 20 percent above the imports of the previous marketing year and 5 percent above the five‑year average.

Annualized food inflation increased in March 2020

In spite of the country’s high import dependency rate, changes in international grain prices do not fully translate into changes in domestic prices as the Government’s universal food subsidy programme keeps prices of wheat products and vegetable oil stable. Overall, the food and beverage Consumer Price Index (CPI) in March 2020 increased by 5.1 percent on a year‑on‑year basis, up from 3.7 percent in February, but remains below the levels of 7 percent recorded in autumn 2019. The food price inflation in March 2020 was driven by higher prices of fresh foods and increased consumer demand associated with the lockdown following the COVID‑19 outbreak. The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Energy Transition decreased the price of certain petroleum products starting from 7 April 2020 to reflect the recent reduction of global oil prices.

COVID-19 and measures adopted by the Government

The Government declared a nationwide lockdown on 21 March 2020 restricting the movement of people, closing non‑essential public spaces and introducing measures of social distancing. Progressive easing of restrictions is planned after 3 May 2020.

To ease the economic impact of the lockdown, several measures were introduced, including:

One‑off cash transfers to 623 000 households: the most vulnerable groups, including retirees, handicapped and poor families ranging from TND 100 (USD 34) to TND 200 (USD 68).

Waivers for formal businesses to delay payments of the employer’s contribution to the social security scheme for three months.

Unemployment benefits for affected workers in the formal system.

Cash transfers to households working in the informal sector, which are not covered by any social assistance programmes and are particularly vulnerable to economic shocks (households registered in the social security system with low‑cost healthcare card).

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved an emergency assistance loan of USD 745 million (around TND 2.2 billion) to provide additional resources for the health sector, social safety nets and businesses affected by the crisis.

No disruptions in agricultural supply chains were reported.