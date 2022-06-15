Follow-up to country visits to Tunisia, Armenia, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, Clément Nyaletsossi Voule (A/HRC/49/9) (Advance Unedited Version)

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

I. Introduction

This report is issued in follow up to the Special Rapporteur’s four latest country visits: to Tunisia, conducted from 17 to 28 September 2018; Armenia, conducted from 7 to 16 November 2018; Sri Lanka, conducted from 18 to 26 July 2019; and Zimbabwe, conducted from 17 to 27 September 2019. In it, the Special Rapporteur follows up in relation to various of the recommendations included in the reports he issued following his visits to those states.

The information included below is based on information gathered by the Special Rapporteur during the years following his country visits, as well as information received in response to questionnaires distributed by the Special Rapporteur inquiring into follow up measures relative to the recommendations included in the Special Rapporteur’s country visit reports. While several key issues are emphasized, as four country visits are addressed and space is limited, this follow-up report focuses primarily on those recommendations concerning which information has subsequently been received. As such, the absence of discussion of certain recommendations in this report does not indicate those recommendations have been fully complied with. The Special Rapporteur underscores that all recommendations included in his country visit reports should be borne in mind and undertaken by the states in question.