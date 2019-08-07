07 Aug 2019

Farnesina-OIM Cooperation in favour of migrants in Tunisia

Report
from Government of Italy
Published on 07 Aug 2019 View Original

The Foreign Ministry financed a three-million-euro project through the Africa Fund to provide assistance to migrants in Tunisia, to be implemented through the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The project is subdivided into three sections: the first concerns maintaining and expanding the dwelling solutions available to migrants from Libya, especially in the south of the Country; the second regards reinforcing the medical assistance provided both to migrants and to local communities; the third promotes assisted voluntary returns and the reintegration of Tunisians who were victims of people trafficking.

