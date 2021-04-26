Erenler Sofrası is in Tunisia

As part of the Erenler Sofrası Ramadan Program, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided 22 tonnes of food aid to 800 needy families who live in the Jendouba, Sidi Bouzid, Kasserine and Kairouan regions of Tunisia.

The food packages, which were handed over by TİKA to the General Directorate of Tunisian Union of Social Solidarity (UTSS) on Wednesday April 21, will be delivered to the needy people in these regions with the help of the local offices of Tunisian Union of Social Solidarity.

Since the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey declared 2021 as the year of Yunus Emre and Haji Bektash Veli, TİKA has been carrying out the Ramadan Social Solidarity Projects in 87 countries under the name “Erenler Sofrası”.

Within this context, the common theme of the Ramadan projects that are carried out around the world have been established by TİKA as the love of Allah and people, sharing and solidarity, which were the essence of the poems and teachings of Yunus Emre and Haji Bektash Veli, also known as the Anatolian Erens.