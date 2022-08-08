End of Mission Statement by the Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, Mr Pedro Arrojo-Agudo (Tunis, 28 July 2022) [EN/AR]

At the end of my country visit to Tunisia undertaken at the government´s invitation from 18 to 29 July 2022, I am pleased to share my preliminary findings and recommendations based on the information gathered before and during the visit. The final and complete report will be presented to the United Nations Human Rights Council at its 54th session in September 2023.

I want to thank the Government of Tunisia for the invitation and collaboration in the organization of the visit and for the respectful dialogue we had during the country visit, which I am sure will continue in the future. I am grateful to the staff of the Ministries that shared their knowledge with me and the municipalities, and local water, sanitation, and health authorities I met during my intense trip throughout the country. I want to thank you for having made time in your agendas to meet me and share your knowledge and experiences with me. During the visit, I also met with an extensive network of civil society, community organizations, and rights holders; the outcome of this visit would not have been possible without your work for months to prepare and support the visit in the field. Particularly, I would like to thank the people in the rural areas and small villages that have opened their communities and hearts to share their concerns, difficult living conditions and daily struggles to fulfil the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation. Meeting with you confirmed my conviction that rights holders should be at the centre of safe drinking water and sanitation policies and programmes.

Finally, I would also like to thank the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Tunisia for facilitating and supporting this visit.

* * *