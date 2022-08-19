Destination North Africa – Syrians’ displacement trajectories to Tunisia - MMC Briefing Paper, August 2022

Executive summary

This briefing paper provides an overview of Syrian refugees’ diverse displacement trajectories to Tunisia after 2011, revealing differences between Syrian arrivals in terms of the timing of their travel, socioeconomic profiles, journeys, and settlement patterns in Tunisia, which in turn impact integration outcomes.

Syrian forced migration to Tunisia unfolds in the context of longstanding migration and trade connections between Syria and Tunisia and in the wider Mediterranean, as well as changing border regimes in Arab countries. Therefore, although European border policies have become increasingly restrictive, limiting refugees’ access to Europe, this alone does not account for Syrian forced migration to Tunisia.

Pre-war trade, migration, and family ties between Tunisia and Syria enabled some Syrian refugees and mixed Syrian-Tunisian families to travel to Tunisia at the beginning of the Syrian conflict. Many of these Syrians have settled in coastal urban centres and set up successful businesses in the host country.

Syrians without pre-war ties to Tunisia spent several years in informal refugee camps in Lebanon before travelling to Tunisia through Algeria. Since Algeria introduced new visa requirements for Syrians in March 2015, Syrians have joined established migration routes through West and East Africa to reach Tunisia. These journeys have tended to be longer, costlier, and more dangerous, leaving many Syrians with substantial debts to relatives, friends, and/or smugglers. Many members of this group of Syrians live in deprived areas in southern Tunisia and the interior of the country and survive through day labour and remittances.

Ten years after the onset of the Syrian conflict, Syrian displacement and cross-border mobilities persist.

Summer 2021 saw the arrival of a new refugee profile in Tunisia: young men from the southern Syrian region of Deraa, which had been reshaped by worsening economic and security conditions. Often supported by family remittances, this group generally aims to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

A better understanding of the heterogeneous nature of the Syrian community in Tunisia will allow policymakers and aid providers to tailor existing support to Syrians’ specific needs and livelihoods strategies. Whereas “early” Syrian refugees generally have better integration outcomes, it is often those who came later who need better outreach and support.