COVID-19 in Tunisia – Switzerland sends medical equipment worth CHF 335,000

Switzerland is helping Tunisia to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Swiss Humanitarian Aid dispatched 15 respirators and 60 oxygen concentrators to Tunis this Friday, with a total value of nearly CHF 335,000. It is Switzerland's fifth international delivery of this type in recent weeks.

In view of the public health situation in Tunisia and in response to a request for assistance from the Tunisian authorities, Swiss Humanitarian Aid has decided to support the country in its efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Federal Air Transport Service plane left Dübendorf this Friday for Tunis. In addition to the 15 respirators provided free of charge by the Swiss Armed Forces Pharmacy, the shipment also includes 60 oxygen concentrators.

The equipment will be received in Tunis by the local authorities and then transported to various sites. The Swiss representation in Tunisia is in close contact with the authorities to ensure that humanitarian goods are distributed fairly based on need, in accordance with humanitarian principles.

The shipment to Tunisia is Switzerland's fifth international delivery of humanitarian goods in recent weeks. Swiss Humanitarian Aid, which is attached to the FDFA, has already sent equipment (respirators, oxygen concentrators) to Mongolia (12 July), India (6 May), Nepal (21 May) and Sri Lanka (7 June). Switzerland continues to monitor the global public health situation relating to COVID-19 and is ready to provide assistance wherever possible upon request.

