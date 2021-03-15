Canada and WHO join efforts to strengthen newborn health in Tunisia in the context of COVID-19

Tunisia, 15 March 2021 -- With support from the Government of Canada, WHO is working to strengthen newborn health care in Tunisia as part of its ongoing work in the area of reproductive health.

This critical support of 500 000 Canadian dollars will boost efforts to strengthen capacity-building for health workers using specialized medical equipment for neonatal services. It will also support newborn health care services of Tunis maternity and neonatal centre, the neonatal service at Charles Nicolle hospital, and the service of neonatology at the Hédi Chaker hospital in Sfax.

The support for the maternity and neonatal centre includes an ambulance equipped for the care of newborns, 12 resuscitation incubators, 4 neonatal ventilators, 6 syringe pump stations, and 4 surveillance monitors.

Dr Faouzi Mehdi, Tunisia's Minister of Health, HE Mr Patrice Cousineau, Ambassador of Canada in Tunisia, and Dr Yves Souteyrand, WHO Representative in Tunisia, recently visited Tunis maternity and neonatal centre to hand over equipment to the Ministry of Health.

The Minister of Health expressed appreciation towards Canada's commitment to support health services in Tunisia, as well as the efforts made by the Canadian Government in the national response to COVID-19. H.E. the Ambassador of Canada acknowledged the efforts of the Ministry of Health in strengthening the health system.

"WHO congratulates health professionals at the maternity and neonatal centre for their tireless work to ensure that mothers and newborns receive critical health care, especially in the context of COVID-19," said Dr Yves Souteyrand, WHO representative in Tunisia. "Continuous support from Canada has allowed us to work closely with the Health Ministry to facilitate the provision of this life-saving equipment," he added.

