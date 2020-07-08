World Bank Approves US$20 Million to Support COVID-19 Response in Trinidad and Tobago

**WASHINGTON, July 8, 2020 – **The World Bank approved US$20 million for the Trinidad and Tobago COVID-19 Emergency Response Project to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness.

“This new World Bank project will support Trinidad and Tobago’s response to COVID-19, focusing on the health sector,” *said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean “It will assist in providing critical medical supplies and equipment and will strengthen the capacity of the health sector.”*

The project will support the Trinidad and Tobago government’s National COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan. The Plan focuses on identification and treatment of patients to minimize spread of the infection and severity of cases. World Bank financing will support procurement of key medical supplies needed for testing and diagnosis, inputs for infection prevention and control in health facilities, and personal protective equipment for staff. It will also support the health system to better manage future infections and provide training on appropriate clinical care and safe waste disposal.

Financing for this project is from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as part of the COVID-19 Fast-Track Facility offered to help countries worldwide face the impacts of this pandemic.

The World Bank Group, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response. We are increasing disease surveillance, improving public health interventions, and helping the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. Over the next 15 months, we will be deploying up to $160 billion in financial support to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery, including $50 billion of new IDA resources in grants or highly concessional terms.

