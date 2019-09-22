22 Sep 2019

Update on Trinidad and Tobago preparedness for Tropical Storm Karen

Report
from Government of Trinidad and Tobago
Published on 22 Sep 2019

Minister of National Security and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young today, 22 September 2019 updated the national community on Trinidad and Tobago's preparedness for the passage of Tropical Storm Karen.

He said from the time the storm formed in the Atlantic the Government monitored its progress to ensure this country is prepared and ready. Minister Young explained that protocols were put in place and a number of national security agencies were put on alert.

However, he said there will be no shutdown of the country tomorrow, Monday 23 September, 2019. But the Government will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

Minister Young said the police and fire officials, including auxiliary officers, are on the ground in Scarborough and there have been reports of some electrical power outages in the sister isle. However, T&TEC is working to restore electricity to those affected areas and clean up has already begun.

Reports from the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) indicated that several villages across Tobago are without electricity since earlier this morning, 22 September 2019. Some of affected communities include Hope, Roxborough, Pembroke, Belle Garden and Mt. St. George.

Moreover, TEMA’s phone lines are currently down and as a result they are unable to receive calls.

The public is asked to use the following alternate numbers:

789 – 7262
689 - 7260

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein said that the disaster management units (DMU) of the Regional Corporations have shelters in place and are ready to respond if needed.

And the Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh also assured that the Ministry has activated its command and control centres and backup generators, water and diesel supplies have been checked.

He said ambulance services are in a position to put extra resources on the road if needed and staffing levels were excellent this morning. He also urged citizens not to handle dead animals in the event of flooding. He warned that the risk of contracting leptospirosis is high.

The Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said all its units are mobilized and ready to respond to any emergencies that might arise. PTSC buses are on standby to assist in transportation in areas that may be affected.

