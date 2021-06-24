UNHCR Trinidad & Tobago Factsheet - May 2021

Over 20,300 refugees and asylum-seekers are currently registered with UNHCR, the vast majority of whom are of productive age.

Trinidad and Tobago continues to receive an outflow of Venezuelan refugees and migrants. 86% of UNHCR’s persons of concern are Venezuelan.

Over 2,500 refugees and asylum- seekers received humanitarian assistance for 2021 thus far through multipurpose cash or emergency food relief programmes.

CONTEXT

Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) was adversely affected by COVID-19 in May, with more new cases and COVID- related deaths being recorded in this month than all previous months combined. Authorities responded by declaring a State of Emergency, intensifying restrictions introduced in April and introducing curfews.

Food insecurity among refugees and asylum-seekers intensified due to economic shutdowns, with one UNHCR partner receiving a 648% increase in applications for food assistance this month. Increased evictions due to inability to make rent payments were also noted.

UNHCR continued to work with the government and in coordination with other agencies to provide needed assistance and protection to vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers in T&T. Emergency food relief efforts were scaled up to respond to the escalating demand.

Also, twenty-eight (28) refugees were able to restart their lives through UNHCR’s resettlement programme in May, departing T&T on 28 May and arriving in Adelaide, Australia on 30 May.