UNHCR Trinidad & Tobago Factsheet - March 2021

Around 19,800 refugees and asylum-seekers are currently registered with UNHCR, the vast majority of whom are of productive age.

Trinidad and Tobago continues to receive an outflow of Venezuelan refugees and migrants. 86% of UNHCR’s persons of concern are Venezuelan.

Over 490 persons were reached with documentation services in March via field verification missions conducted across Trinidad and Tobago, including at remote locations.

