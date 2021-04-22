Trinidad and Tobago + 1 more
UNHCR Trinidad & Tobago Factsheet - March 2021
Around 19,800 refugees and asylum-seekers are currently registered with UNHCR, the vast majority of whom are of productive age.
Trinidad and Tobago continues to receive an outflow of Venezuelan refugees and migrants. 86% of UNHCR’s persons of concern are Venezuelan.
Over 490 persons were reached with documentation services in March via field verification missions conducted across Trinidad and Tobago, including at remote locations.