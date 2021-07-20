UNHCR Trinidad & Tobago Factsheet - June 2021

Over 20,600 refugees and asylum-seekers are currently registered with UNHCR, the vast majority of whom are of an employable age.

In Trinidad and Tobago UNHCR’s registered population of concern orginate from 40 different countries. 86% are Venezuelan and 7% Cuban.

Over 5,000 displaced persons in T&T have received humanitarian assistance from UNHCR and partners in 2021 thus far, through multipurpose cash or emergency food relief.

CONTEXT

A State of Emergency remained in effect for Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) with intensified restrictions remaining in place for the entire month of June. Joblessness due to pandemic restrictions, worsened, leaving many locals, refugees and asylum-seekers struggling to access food and pay rent.

Combatting food insecurity among displaced persons became a top pritorty in June and emergency food relief efforts were scaled up to respond to the rising demand. Reports of gender-based violence incidents, as well as anxiety and depression among the population also increased.

UNHCR continued to work with the government and in coordination with other agencies to provide needed assistance and protection to vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers in T&T. Displaced persons were also provided with support to manage anxiety and foster resilience in the face of very challenging circumstances.