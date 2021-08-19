UNHCR Trinidad & Tobago Factsheet - July 2021

Over 20,800 refugees and asylum-seekers are currently registered with UNHCR, the vast majority of whom are of an employable age.

In Trinidad and Tobago UNHCR’s registered population of concern orginate from 40 different countries. 86% are Venezuelan and 7% Cuban.

Over 1,500 health consultations were facilitated by UNHCR via partners in 2021 thus far, including for sexual and reproductive health, pediatric care and psychosocial support.

CONTEXT

A State of Emergency remained in effect for Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) in July. Restrictions on movement were relaxed with resumed operations in key economic sectors and a restricted reopening of borders. National mass COVID-19 vaccination was also rolled out, inclusive of refugees and migrants.

Persons approaching UNHCR and partners in July seeking asylum or assistance, continued to present acute vulnerabilities, including persons with serious medical conditions and survivors of gender-based violence. Requests for food and cash-based assistance continued to comprise a significant number of the queries made via UNHCR hotlines.

UNHCR continues to work with the government to provide needed assistance and protection to vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers in T&T. Coordination with other agencies working to support forcibly displaced persons continues to be enhanced, with the launch of joint planning exercises for 2022.