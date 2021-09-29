UNHCR Trinidad & Tobago Factsheet - August 2021

Over 21,000 refugees and asylum-seekers are currently registered with UNHCR, the vast majority of whom are of an employable age.

In Trinidad and Tobago UNHCR’s registered people of concern are from 40 different countries. 86% are Venezuelan and 7% Cuban.

Capacity building for law enforcement and judicial officers in international refugee protection continues with over 100 local professionals receiving comprehensive training in August.

CONTEXT

A State of Emergency remained in effect for Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) in August and was extended through November 2021. However, as national COVID-19 vaccination drives were expanded to include children, inclusive of refugees and migrants, some restrictions on movement were relaxed.

Reports of attempts at irregular entry into the country by sea continued, with boats being intercepted and detained prior to arriving at shore.

Persons continued to approach UNHCR and partners in August to seek asylum and assistance. Queries relating to food assistance and cash based interventions remained the most prominent received via UNHCR hotlines (34%), in addition to issues relating to registration and documentation (32%).

UNHCR continues to work with the government to provide needed assistance and protection to vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers, in coordination with other agencies working to support forcibly displaced persons in T&T.