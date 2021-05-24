Trinidad and Tobago + 1 more
UNHCR Trinidad & Tobago Factsheet - April 2021
Over 20,000 refugees and asylum-seekers are currently registered with UNHCR, the vast majority of whom are in a productive age.
Trinidad and Tobago continues to receive an outflow of Venezuelan refugees and migrants. 86% of UNHCR’s persons of concern are Venezuelan.
759 refugees and asylum-seekers were assisted with emergency food assistance, as food insecurity among the population increased during this month.