UNHCR Trinidad & Tobago Factsheet - April 2021

Over 20,000 refugees and asylum-seekers are currently registered with UNHCR, the vast majority of whom are in a productive age.

Trinidad and Tobago continues to receive an outflow of Venezuelan refugees and migrants. 86% of UNHCR’s persons of concern are Venezuelan.

759 refugees and asylum-seekers were assisted with emergency food assistance, as food insecurity among the population increased during this month.

