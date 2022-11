Nearly 22,700 refugees andasylum-seekersare currently registered with UNHCR, most of whom are of employable age.

People registered with UNHCR come from 37 different countries. 86 per cent of them are Venezuelan and six per cent Cuban.

UNHCR continues to facilitate access to medical services including for sexual and reproductive health.

More than 800 refugees and asylum-seekers received over 5,200 medical servicesin 2022 thus far.