UNHCR Trinidad & Tobago Fact Sheet, October 2021

Over 21,000 refugees and asylum-seekers are currently registered with UNHCR, most of whom are in an employable age.

In Trinidad and Tobago UNHCR’s registered people of concern are from 40 different countries, 86% of them Venezuelan and 6% Cuban.

Almost 6,000 asylum-seekers have received UNHCR documentation for the first time in 2021.

CONTEXT

Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) remained under a State of Emergency in October, with a gradual resumption of activity in key economic sectors, including hospitality and entertainment. Challenges in managing hospital occupancy for COVID-19 patients were reported, while COVID-19 vaccination drives continued, inclusive of refugees and migrants. ´ Reports of irregular movements continued, with one notable report of a boat with 25 passengers sinking after reportedly departing Trinidad for Venezuela.

Persons continued to approach UNHCR and partners in October to seek asylum and assistance. Remote modalities for asylum-seeker registration and refugee status determination procedures remain in place, complying with mobility and gathering restrictions.

UNHCR continues to work with the government and other agencies to provide needed support, assistance and protection to forcibly displaced persons in T&T.