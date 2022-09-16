UNHCR Trinidad & Tobago Fact Sheet, May - June 2022

CONTEXT

In Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), cases of COVID-19 declined during this period. The government revised entry requirements and launched a paediatric vaccinations program, inclusive for refugees and migrants.

A government-commissioned report documented inadequacies in state care for children, including migrants, and established a Task Force to implement recommendations appealing for the urgent re-organization of the childcare system and the need for inter-agency collaboration.

Individuals continue to approach UNHCR and partners, seeking access to asylum and to humanitarian assistance. Food prices continue to rise in T&T, further restricting refugees and migrants to meet their basic needs.

UNHCR works with the government and other agencies to provide needed protection services, support, and assistance, to refugees and migrants in T&T.