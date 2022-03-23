UNHCR Trinidad & Tobago Fact Sheet, January - February 2022

More than 22,000 refugees and asylum-seekers are currently registered with UNHCR, most of whom are of an employable age.

In Trinidad and Tobago, people of concern registered with UNHCR come from 38 different countries, 87% of whom are Venezuelan and 6% Cuban.

UNHCR continues to provide access to the asylum process, with more than 1,100 asylum-seekers having received UNHCR documentation and 100 receiving refugee status determination between January and February 2022