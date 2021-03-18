Trinidad and Tobago + 1 more
UNHCR Trinidad & Tobago Fact Sheet, February 2021
Attachments
Around 19,490 refugees and asylum-seekers currently registered with UNHCR, the vast majority of whom are in a productive age.
Trinidad and Tobago continues to receive an outflow of Venezuelan refugees and migrants. 86% of UNHCR’s persons of concern are Venezuelan.
157 health consultations were delivered in February. Over 170 persons living in remote areas were also reached with documentation services via field missions