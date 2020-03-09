T&T receives US$495,000 (TT$3.37M) grant towards development of Flood Management Plan

Trinidad and Tobago’s flood alleviation efforts have just received a boost in the amount of US$495,000 (TT$3.37M) via a grant provided by CAF - Development Bank of Latin America.

The Honourable Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance met with Mr. Gianpiero Leoncini, Director Representative of CAF Development Bank of Latin America yesterday, 5th March, 2020, at the Ministry of Finance, for the signing of a Non-Reimbursable Technical Cooperation agreement, finalising CAF’s pledge of nearly half a million US dollars towards the creation of a Flood Management Master Plan to address the nation’s perennial challenges with drainage and flooding.

Senator the Honourable Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport was in attendance to participate in the signing ceremony (see attached photos).

This follows a US$200,000 donation provided by CAF to assist with recovery efforts in the wake of devastating floods and landslides resulting from days of continuous rainfall in October of 2018. It also forms just one part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to prepare T&T’s infrastructure to handle the increasingly severe impacts of global climate change.

The non-repayable grant will facilitate the development of final design studies for flood control works and a drainage action plan aimed at enhancing T&T’s flood resilience over the short, medium and long-term, thereby moving the nation one step closer to a future in which its citizens are better protected from the impacts of extreme weather events.