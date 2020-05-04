Trinidad & Tobago - COVID-19 Response, April 2020

SITUATION

The COVID-19 pandemic has left refugees and asylum-seekers in Trinidad and Tobago at a heightened state of vulnerability. The public health requirement for all “non-essential” workers to stay home, in addition to the shutdown of bars, restaurants, and all food vending, left many persons of concern to UNHCR with reduced access to basic needs due to their curtailed ability to work. In the first three days of opening their hotline, UNHCR implementing partner Living Water Community received over 3000 requests for basic needs assistance from persons of concern. Eviction from places of residence has also become a serious threat as many cannot afford rent payments due to loss of income. It remains a serious concern that some may resort to negative coping mechanisms, as currently the social assistance available to this population remains inadequate. The indefinite closure of boarders also leaves refugees and asylum-seekers without the option to return home via regular means, placing them at increased risk of exploitation and abuse by smugglers and traffickers.

The UNHCR Trinidad and Tobago Operation has responded by implementing several measures aimed at ensuring protection for persons of concern during this pandemic while minimizing the impact on operations. While physical presence at the premises of UNHCR and implementing partners have been temporarily diminished, refocused protection operations continue with the implementation of expanded community communication channels. Given the overwhelming number of requests for basic needs assistance received at this time, UNHCR has worked to revise programmes to ensure that limited resources can still provide some measure of relief to the most vulnerable persons of concern.