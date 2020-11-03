Trinidad and Tobago: UNHCR Situational Report, September 2020

CURRENT CONTEXT

COVID-19 restrictions imposed in August to treat with an increase in infections, continued for the entire month of September. Consequentially, some economic sectors continued to operate at reduced capacity, leaving many refugees and asylum-seekers with reduced access to basic needs. This resulted in a dramatic surge in interest in UNHCR’s cash-based intervention (CBI) program in September when compared with August, as there was a 36% increase in CBI-related queries to the hotlines, and a 170% increase in the number of CBI applications made for the month.

UNHCR in September followed up on reports relating to detentions of Venezuelans irregularly entering Trinidad by sea, a publicized case of fatal SGBV involving a Venezuelan victim, and another report of a Venezuelan national who tested positive for COVID-19 after being detained by authorities for 38 days, even though she tested negative upon her arrest. A group of 93 Venezuelans were deported, following a clear statement from the Prime Minister indicating the Government’s intention to deport all Venezuelan nationals who were not registered in the June 2019 Government registration exercise. The Minister of National Security reiterated this position following the deportation, describing it as an attempt to protect the population of Trinidad and Tobago, from COVID-19. Partners reported increased fear and anxiety among refugees and asylum-seekers due to the environment.

Conversely, the Prime Minster also encouraged the public to refrain from labelling Venezuelans as carriers of COVID-19.