Trinidad and Tobago: UNHCR Situational Report, July 2020

CURRENT CONTEXT

After reporting no new cases of COVID-19 since April, Trinidad and Tobago reported new clusters of infection in July 2020. These occurred amid preparations for a general election carded for August 10, 2020. Local media reported on several irregular arrivals of Venezuelans during July, including a report on a CARICOM study which implicated T&T security officials in human trafficking activities.

Authorities responded by announcing measures aimed at further preventing unauthorized entry into the country while borders remain closed. Landlords, businesspersons and those operating sea and land transportation, were advised of the Government’s intention to prosecute individuals found facilitating the irregular arrival and stay of refugees and migrants. Citizens were also encouraged to utilize a hotline for reporting persons they suspect may have entered the country illegally. Several detentions were noted, including persons intercepted at sea attempting to access territory and persons arrested on land during police operations. Deportations of detained persons were reported, including Venezuelans who had been registered with UNHCR and with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. Instances of xenophobia and discrimination were reported to UNHCR and also seen in traditional and social media. Evictions of refugees and migrants were also reported.

Solutions and protection coordination efforts continue to be pursued between UNHCR and other partners on these matters.