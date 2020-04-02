Trinidad and Tobago - Situational Report (January 2020)

Situation

The Government of T&T has announced that Venezuelans who received the Minister’s Permit following the Government-led registration process would receive a six-month automatic renewal, as individuals who received their permits in May-June 2019 have now reached the initial six-month expiration date. The registration process has facilitated Venezuelans’ access to basic services and the formal labor market. According to national law, a single Minister’s Permit can be issued for a period not exceeding 12 months. It remains unclear whether new permits will be issued to Venezuelans after their one-year expiration.

The worsening socio-economic, political, human rights and humanitarian conditions in Venezuela have led to the outflow of Venezuelan refugees and migrants to Trinidad and Tobago (T&T). Since the end of the two-week government-led registration process that resulted in the registration of 16,523 Venezuelans, and since the introduction of a visa requirement for Venezuelans in June 2019, T&T has witnessed an increase in the number of irregular arrivals from Venezuela. These are taking place mostly by sea to the southern coast of Trinidad. Venezuelans who attempt to enter the country irregularly are exposed to significant protection risks, including human trafficking and smuggling as well as detention and deportation.

Response

Venezuelans have access to public health services for primary and emergency care in T&T, but access to tertiary care and specialized services remain limited. Many refugees and migrants from Venezuela have recently expressed challenges in accessing public health services as a result of limited clinic hours, delays in attendance, and transportation costs coupled with their long working hours.

In view of this, partners have increased the number of clinical services available during the evening and on Saturdays in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Tobago.

Partners have combined health communication strategies with the delivery of health care services for Venezuelans in order to share information on available services and encourage appropriate health behaviors. Health care information was provided to 144 Venezuelans, while a WhatsApp Liaison group is used to facilitate the sharing of relevant health information with Venezuelans.

Additionally, sexual and reproductive health services were provided to 113 Venezuelans, and 34 received psychosocial counselling, 19 of whom had experienced gender-based violence. Pediatric examinations were also provided to 13 Venezuelan girls and 5 boys.

Engagement on education and child protection remains prominent in T&T. Partners provided access to formal education to 41 Venezuelan children (14 girls and 27 boys) in child-friendly spaces. 101 boys and girls benefitted from access to early childhood development activities through a home visiting program. Nutritional screening of children under the age of 5 continues along with the promotion of healthy infant and young child feeding practices among caregivers and parents.