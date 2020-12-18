Trinidad and Tobago: Operational Update November 2020

Current Context

Deportations of Venezuelans continued in November with over 200 persons recorded as returned by authorities from Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) to Venezuela. In one instance, it was widely reported that a group of 29 persons inclusive of 16 children were escorted out of T&T waters with some of these Venezuelan nationals returning to T&T shortly thereafter. This particular deportation led a number of local and international human rights organizations to write another open letter to the Prime Minister, urging for a more humanitarian disposition towards Venezuelan refugees and asylum-seekers in the country and for the upholding of obligations under T&T’s Trafficking in Persons Act, to identify potential trafficking victims and to provide them with protection and reparation. Additionally, the UN Human Rights Office issued a statement encouraging T&T to respect its obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Meanwhile, authorities continued to express their intention to deport all Venezuelans not registered with the government, reportedly deporting 160 Venezuelans on November 28 while legal challenges to their deportation remained in process.

UNHCR continued to provide vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers in Trinidad and Tobago with much needed individual assistance in November. Weekly field-mission exercises continued, which provided registration services to persons with specific needs living in remote areas around T&T.