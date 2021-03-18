Trinidad and Tobago: Displacement Tracking Matrix (December 30th, 2020)

Trinidad and Tobago consists of two main islands and numerous smaller islands. It is situated 12 km (7 miles), at its nearest point, northeast of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (henceforth referred to as Venezuela). Thus, this proximity has traditionally facilitated human and cultural exchanges between the two States. Notwithstanding this, the worsening situation in Venezuela has triggered unprecedented migratory flows into Trinidad and Tobago.

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. It is designed to capture, process, and disseminate critical multi-layered information on the mobility, vulnerabilities and needs of displaced and mobile populations, regularly and systematically. Hence, the DTM provides decision-makers and responders with better context to o er specific assistance to these populations.

A total of 950 Venezuelan migrants participated in DTM 2020 and the area with the highest number of respondents was Arima closely followed by Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo.