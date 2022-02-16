RMRP 2022 - Trinidad & Tobago

SITUATION

Despite stringent pre-arrival visa requirements for Venezuelans to enter Trinidad and Tobago in 2022 it is expected that many refugees and migrants will continue to travel via irregular routes, including by undertaking dangerous voyages at sea, which exposes them to risks of death from drowning, and exploitation by human traffickers and smugglers. Local authorities reported increased human trafficking cases that has consequently intensified demands on national protection systems.

Options for regularization and documentation of Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago remain limited. Trinidad and Tobago extended six-month stay permits until November 2021 for Venezuelans registered in a July 2019 exercise.

However, these permits only grant legal stay and employment in the country, so Venezuelans continue to face obstacles to integration, which have been compounded by the economic fallout of the pandemic. Additionally, regularization requirements are often difficult to meet, and alternative stay arrangements that take into account specific protection needs of Venezuelans remain constrained. In 2021, R4V partners supported the authorities in the technical review of key legislative documents for refugees and migrants, including the Draft Labour Migration Policy.

Nevertheless, efforts to promote the socio-economic integration of Venezuelans in the country face further hurdles, such as language barriers and minimal recognition of professional certificates and diplomas from Venezuela. Xenophobia and stigma, limited access to decent work, labour and sexual exploitation, and exclusion of children from formal education systems, are additional obstacles to refugees and migrants economic and social integration, underscoring a critical need for investment in employment, education, entrepreneurship, and empowerment for refugees and migrants.

In 2022, R4V partners will work together with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to support host communities receiving refugees and migrants, including by strengthening health and education services, for the benefit of Venezuelans and host communities. Partners will continue to advocate for access to territory and an end to pushbacks and deportations, to respect the principle of non-refoulement, while promoting access to asylum for those with international protection needs, and ensuring that all migratory procedures observe due process while providing specialized protection to those in need. R4V partners will seek increased access to Venezuelans in detention, while pursuing alternatives to detention. Further, advocacy for refugees and migrants’ access to social protection programmes will remain a priority, especially given the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the host community and refugee and migrants.

RESPONSE PRIORITIES

1 Prevent, mitigate and respond to protection risks faced by refugees and migrants from Venezuela, and improve the protection environment, by advocating with the authorities for expanded access to asylum, registration and documentation procedures, as well as alternatives to detention and deportation, while strengthening capacity to identify and respond to protection needs.

2 Provide lifesaving and lifesustaining humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable refugees, migrants, and members of the host community

3 Increase the resilience of affected communities by improving access to livelihood opportunities and basic goods and services, and promoting the integration of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in host communities while enhancing social cohesion and support to host communities. Advocate for the inclusion of refugees and migrants in social protection mechanisms.