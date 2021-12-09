RMRP 2022 Caribbean

SITUATION

Aruba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago host some of the world’s highest concentrations of refugees and migrants per capita: in 2020, Aruba hosted the world’s largest number of refugees and migrants per capita at nearly 16 per cent, while Curaçao took third place at roughly 10 per cent. Despite movement restrictions established during the pandemic and other entry limitations including visa restrictions still in place at the end of 2021, the five countries of the R4V Caribbean Sub-region continue to see new arrivals of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, including those who risk their lives through dangerous, irregular boat journeys, at times resulting in fatalities. This situation has been aggravated by border closures and stringent entry requirements throughout the sub-region. The need for avenues for legal stay and regularization remains critical as access to asylum remains limited and risks of pushbacks, deportation, refoulement, human trafficking, exploitation, abuse, and GBV remain acute for vulnerable groups.

Existing socio-economic and structural inequalities in the sub-region have significantly deepened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and negatively impacted living conditions of refugees and migrants from Venezuela and of host communities. Overall, Venezuelans in irregular situations face various barriers to exercising their rights, accessing services or participating in host countries’ formal labour markets, since many do not have the required stay and work permits, and risk detention and deportation if identified by authorities.

Meanwhile, important government-led initiatives to regularize or extend permits of Venezuelans who would otherwise be in irregular situations were launched in 2021 and will require enhanced support from R4V partners in 2022, particularly in the Dominican Republic.