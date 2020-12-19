RMRP 2021 - Trinidad & Tobago

SITUATION

Since the start of the humanitarian crisis, thousands of Venezuelans have fled to neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago owing to the political, socio-economic, and human rights situation in Venezuela. In June 2019, the Government implemented visa requirements for Venezuelans, yet irregular entries via the porous maritime borders have continued regardless of border restrictions with Venezuelans arriving irregularly via boat, exposing themselves to protection risks, including trafficking, smuggling, exploitation, detention and deportation. Estimates are that 24,000 Venezuelan refugees and migrants will be present in the country at the end of 2020, increasing to approximately 30,000 by December 2021.

In 2019, government-led registration exercises granted Venezuelans stay permits, allowing them to work for 6 months to 1 year. Stay permits were extended to December 2020 since borders remained closed throughout the year. Despite this, Venezuelans face obstacles to integration, including language barriers and the lack of recognition of professional certificates from Venezuela. Access to specialized health care is limited, and Venezuelan children encounter administrative and linguistic barriers to the local education system. Labour and sexual exploitation, stigma and xenophobia remain challenges.

The pandemic considerably increased Venezuelans’ vulnerability and impacted the country’s economy, disrupting businesses and impacting access to livelihood opportunities, prompting evictions and preventing them from securing basic necessities. Venezuelans do not benefit from government social programs that provide income, food and rent support to nationals.

Consequently, partners have reported increased requests for food and cash assistance amongst the Venezuelan community. Issues of domestic violence, child abuse and Venezuelans resorting to negative coping mechanisms were also noted, underscoring a need for psychological assistance for refugees and migrants to cope with the stress of this crisis.