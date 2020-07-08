RMRP 2020 - Trinidad and Tobago (July Update)

Strategic Response Priorities

Advocate with authorities to continue the registration process and the provision of documentation while providing information and guidance on asylum processes, regularization and documentation procedures to Venezuelans.

Improve capacity to provide and ensure legal remedies to refugees and migrants including counselling on access to justice and asylum procedures.

Advocate for Government’s inclusion of refugees and migrants in the national protection system and social assistance programs.

Strengthen protection systems and capacity to identify and respond to vulnerable individuals, persons with specific needs and children in need of protection, such as unaccompanied minors and those not registered with the government.

Enhance social cohesion and local integration opportunities by launching remote sensitivity awareness campaigns to combat xenophobia and discrimination and support access to formal employment opportunities and the development of remote bilingual programs, which have become critical in addressing the multifaceted impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Step up the provision of food assistance, essential goods and critical services such as emergency shelter facilities, emphasizing CBI, and non-food items (NFIs) including hygiene products to reach the most vulnerable refugees and migrants during the COVID-19 crisis.

Expand, promote and strengthen engagement in web-based education programs for refugee and migrant children and youth with full online delivery.