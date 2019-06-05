05 Jun 2019

Registration of migrants continues unabated

Report
from Government of Trinidad and Tobago
Published on 04 Jun 2019 View Original

The registration process for Venezuelan Migrants that started on Friday 31st May 2019 and is now on its third day continues to be a fluid and historical exercise.

As is expected on a daily basis, minor issues have to be addressed especially as it is a novel exercise, nevertheless the highly trained and professional team of Immigration officers, joint security personnel, as well as human resource officers, interpreters and translators are working in close collaboration to ensure that all issues are quickly identified and resolved in the interest of all.

The inclement weather did raise some minor challenges over the course of the morning period and two tents have been provided at the San Fernando Registration Centre to provide shelter for Migrants from the rain.

Additional, measures are in place to deal with any eventuality that the inclement weather may bring over the course of the week ahead and there will be no major interruption of the registration process.

Applicants are again reminded to print and bring two copies of the completed application form in English, along with their passport, cedula, birth certificate, marriage certificate and legal guardian documents (if applicable), and two passport size photos to the centres. On Wednesday 5th June, 2019 there will be NO registration taking place due to the observance of Eid ul Fitr which is a national holiday.

The men and women of National Security, all volunteers and persons assisting in the Registration process are commended for their commitment and hard work. The Online Registration Form can be accessed at this link: https://venezuelanmigrantregistration.gov.tt

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.