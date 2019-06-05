Registration of migrants continues unabated

The registration process for Venezuelan Migrants that started on Friday 31st May 2019 and is now on its third day continues to be a fluid and historical exercise.

As is expected on a daily basis, minor issues have to be addressed especially as it is a novel exercise, nevertheless the highly trained and professional team of Immigration officers, joint security personnel, as well as human resource officers, interpreters and translators are working in close collaboration to ensure that all issues are quickly identified and resolved in the interest of all.

The inclement weather did raise some minor challenges over the course of the morning period and two tents have been provided at the San Fernando Registration Centre to provide shelter for Migrants from the rain.

Additional, measures are in place to deal with any eventuality that the inclement weather may bring over the course of the week ahead and there will be no major interruption of the registration process.

Applicants are again reminded to print and bring two copies of the completed application form in English, along with their passport, cedula, birth certificate, marriage certificate and legal guardian documents (if applicable), and two passport size photos to the centres. On Wednesday 5th June, 2019 there will be NO registration taking place due to the observance of Eid ul Fitr which is a national holiday.

The men and women of National Security, all volunteers and persons assisting in the Registration process are commended for their commitment and hard work. The Online Registration Form can be accessed at this link: https://venezuelanmigrantregistration.gov.tt