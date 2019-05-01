01 May 2019

R4V Response for Venezuelans - Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform: Caribbean Situation Report March 2019

Report
from R4V
Published on 01 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.64 MB)

In recent years, five countries in the sub-region have been hosting growing numbers of refugees and migrants from Venezuela: Aruba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago. It is estimated that around 146,900 have arrived by air, land, and sea to date, including some returnees in Guyana. Through the 2019 Regional Refugee and Migrants Response Plan (RRMRP), partners have identified the priority needs for both refugees/migrants, and host communities. These are: protection, shelter, access to food, adequate nutrition and health care, including psychosocial support, as well as the provision of livelihoods, and self-reliance opportunities. The RRMRP outlines the intended interventions to address these priority needs and their related financial requirements for the sub-region, in support to the response of national governments. Through the inter-agency coordination platforms (Refugee and Migrants Working Groups) that are being established at the sub-regional and national level, United Nations (UN) agencies, NonGovernmental Organizations (NGOs), and civil society aim to meet the emergency assistance, protection, and integration needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, in complementarity and support to existing government’s responses.

