PUBLIC ADVISORY #5-Sunday 31st December, 2017 – 12:30 pm

ODPM updates the public on the status of incidents due to inclement weather conditions

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), as the lead coordinator of disaster management, remains in contact with all first responder agencies (the Municipal Corporations of the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (MORDLG), TT Fire Service, TT Defence Force, TT Police Service, Emergency Support Functions of the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) and Strategic Services Agency–Fusion Centre) to ensure immediate assistance can be rendered if called upon due to continued inclement weather conditions.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has issued Flood Bulletin 5 updating the Riverine Flood Alert for Trinidad due to current rainfall activity, as well as forecast rainfall expected over the next 24 hours. Information from the Water Resources Agency indicate that water levels in some of the nation’s major rivers as well as their tributaries are slowly receding but still exceed bank-threshold levels. Reports to the TTMS indicate that some tributaries of the Caroni River, Cipero River and Oropuche River have over-spilled their banks in some areas. With reduced rainfall accumulation still forecast to be in the range of 15 – 30 mm including anticipated runoff, riverine flooding continues, especially in low-lying areas.

Citizens in general, and those residing along the Caroni River Basin in particular, are asked to be on the alert for further overspill. All necessary measures MUST be taken to preserve life and property. The Inclement Weather Bulletin, Riverine Flood Alert and Rough Seas Bulletins remain in effect for the weekend unless further amended.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (MORDLG) has reported to the ODPM that they remain in full control of the situation and that no evacuation is required at this time. MORDLG’s Disaster Management Units are on the field and responding to all impacted areas. MORDLG is collaborating with all other agencies to conduct recovery works, damage assessments and shelter impacted flood victims. The Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society is also supporting with shelter management to MORDLG at this time.

The ODPM maintains consistent communication with the MORDLG’s Chief Disaster Coordinator and continues to activate its mechanism, the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) at Level One to render support if requested. All Emergency Support Functions of the NEOC remain on standby.

The MORDLG is advising of the following updates to information shared in previous advisories:

Impassable Roads to low vehicles:

• Kildeer trace

• Sakeer trace

• Plum Mitan road

• Caroni South Bank Road

• Tumpuna Cumuto Road in San Raphael

• Mafeking Village (Trucks ONLY)

• Cedar Grove

• St. Helena Bypass, Piarco

• Caparo Valley Road

• Poole Valley

• Manzanilla Stretch

Passable to all vehicles:

• Guayaguayare road (just after the entrance to Poole Valley )

• Suchit Trace Mayaro

• Couva Exchange Road to Waterloo

Impassable to all vehicles:

• Navet village

• Jairam Trace

• The North Coast Road remains closed to the general public (local traffic ONLY).

• Sisters Road Princes Town

• Rochard Douglas Road

Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA)

All flood waters have subsided and all incidents resolved.

The ODPM will like to underscore the need for citizens to ensure they take the following steps:

1) After heavy rainfall, stay inside until water levels have subsided and it is safe to venture outside;

2) Do not walk/drive through flood waters, delay travel for at least two (2) hours if using routes impassable at this time;

3) Be cautious when walking/driving along hillsides or landslide-prone areas; 4) Persons in low lying areas should secure important documents and protect their property with sand bags;

5) Persons in flood prone areas should elevate appliances and furniture to higher levels;

6) Practice Electrical safety - In the event of flooding, turn off electrical power to your home or business;

7) Listen or look out for further updates on television, radio and social media;

8) Know your emergency contact numbers, specifically your Disaster Management Unit’s number (see attached);

9) Know your nearest shelter;

10) Activate your 72 hour plan and ensure you have enough food, water and medical supplies for at least three (3) days.

11) Be mindful of areas listed which are experiencing street flooding at this time and avoid these areas where possible.

The ODPM continues to work closely with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government to lend resources and other support as we keep monitoring present weather conditions.

ENDS

Issued by: Public Information, Education and Community Outreach Unit

publicinfo.odpm@gmail.com

For further information, please Call:

ODPM’s Customer Call Centre 511/ TEMA’s Hotline 211

ATTACHMENT -

Regional Corporation (Disaster Management Units) Hotline Numbers

Diego Martin Regional Corporation 800-DMRC (3672)

San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation 800-SLRC (7572)

Arima Borough Corporation 800-2ABC (2222)

Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation 800-TPRC (8272)

Port-of-Spain City Corporation 800-PSCC (7722)

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation 800-SGRC (7472)

Chaguanas Borough Corporation 800-DCBC (3222)

Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation 800-CTTC (2882)

Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation 800-4MRC (4672)

Princes Town Regional Corporation 800-PTRC (7872)

Point Fortin Borough Corporation 800-PFCB (7322)

San Fernando City Corporation 800-SCDU (7238)

Penal/Debe Regional Corporation 800-PDRC (7372)

Siparia Regional Corporation 800-4SRC (4772)