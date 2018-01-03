PUBLIC ADVISORY #10 Tuesday 02nd January, 2018 – 6:30 pm

ODPM gives status update on affected areas due to inclement weather conditions

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), as the lead coordinator of disaster management, remains in contact with all first responder agencies (the Municipal Corporations of the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (MORDLG), TT Fire Service, TT Defence Force, TT Police Service, Emergency Support Functions of the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) and Strategic Services Agency–Fusion Centre) to assist with recovery efforts (if called upon) as a result of the inclement weather experienced over the weekend.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service’s (TTMS) issued Flood Bulletin Number 7 and Rough Seas Bulletin Number 7 which discontinued the Riverine Flood Alert and Rough Seas Bulletin.

Despite the discontinuation of the Riverine Flood Alert persons in low lying or flood prone areas are still asked to be vigilant, and to maintain precautionary measures such as sandbagging. Additionally, as a precautionary measure, small craft operators, sea bathers and other marine interests are advised to exercise extra caution in all sea-related activities. The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (MORDLG) has reported to the ODPM that they remain in full control of the situation. Recovery works and assessments continued in affected Municipal Corporations throughout the day. The ODPM maintains consistent communication with the MORDLG’s Chief Disaster Management Coordinator and continues to activate its mechanism, the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) is currently at Level One to render support if requested. All Emergency Support Functions of the NEOC remain on standby. Reports to the ODPM indicate that the following roadways are currently affected by flood waters and/or a landslide:

The North Coast Road, Trinidad remains closed to the general public. However, the roadway will be opened to residents of the area. The Ministry of Works and Transport has advised that citizens should avoid the commute to the North Coast Road unless absolutely necessary (such as residents in the area) until further notice due to the continuation of landslides. The Cedar Grove area, Mayaro Trinidad continues to be affected by flood waters, making some roadways impassable to most vehicles. The Woodland Main Road, La Fortune Pluck Road and Rahamut Trace, Woodland remain affected by flood waters. However, it is passable by most vehicles. The Blanchisseuse Road, Blanchisseuse is affected by a Landslide at the 21-22MM, in the vicinity of the Blanchisseuse Old Road. The Ministry of Works and Transport responded to the landslip. The roadway is currently passable to single lane traffic. The Manzanilla Mayaro Road continues to be affected by flood waters. The water level is low and there is minimal disruption to the normal traffic flow. Flood waters have subsided in most previously affected areas. However, vulnerable citizens and the general public are advised to still ensure they follow these safety tips:

1) Do not walk/drive through flood waters;

2) Be cautious when walking/driving along hillsides or landslide-prone areas;

3) Pay attention to regular updates on all media for any changes in the weather conditions;

4) Be prepared and maintain your Family Emergency Kit;

5) Contact your respective Disaster Management Unit if impacted and in need of assistance (see attached).

The ODPM continues to work closely with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government to lend resources and other support as we continue recovery efforts in affected communities.

