21 May 2019

Protection Monitoring Trinidad and Tobago: Venezuelan asylum-seekers and refugees in Trinidad and Tobago (September - November 2018)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 20 May 2019
Methodology

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, undertook a survey to understand the protection needs of Venezuelan persons of concern (asylum-seekers and refugees) in Trinidad and Tobago by taking a sample of those who registered with UNHCR from September to November 2018.

This survey was conducted in Trinidad and Tobago thorugh the Protection Monitoring Tool (PMT), taking place during a threeweek period for four hours each day, five days a week.

Although this report highlights the responses of Venezuelans only, the survey was open to persons of concern of all nationalities who were in the UNHCR Registration Centre during the times the survey enumerator was present.

The survey was voluntary and each respondent’s consent was obtained before posing questions. The responses are not a representative sampling of the Venezuelan population in Trinidad and Tobago, but rather those who consented to the survey.

The survey was extensive, providing answers to over 100 questions. It covered general profiles, household composition, alternatives to detention, travel routes, length of time in Trinidad and Tobago and education and employment.

Disaggregated data was collected on the basis of sex, age and other specific need indicators.

The information was collected using KoBo Toolkit, the corporate tool of UNHCR.

